Vladar will get the starting assignment at home versus Toronto on Thursday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar will make his second straight start as Jacob Markstrom is out of action with a lower-body injury. Vladar is 7-5-2 with a 3.30 GAA and an .885 save percentage. He played well Tuesday, turning aside 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Arizona. Vladar will face the Maple Leafs, who are 0-3-1 in their last four games.