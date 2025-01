Vladar will protect the road goal versus the Blues on Tuesday.

Vladar will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Dustin Wolf was in goal for Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. This is the first of two games in a row between Calgary and St. Louis. Vladar has had mixed results on the road this year, going 3-4-3 with a 3.07 GAA and an .892 save percentage,