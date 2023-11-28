Vladar saved 27 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Vladar was initially expected to be the backup until Jacob Markstrom (illness) was ruled out shortly before the game. On short notice, Vladar provided excellent work, giving up just a William Karlsson power-play tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Vladar is now at 4-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .883 save percentage through seven outings this season. If Markstrom remains under the weather Thursday, Vladar could start again in a tough home matchup against the Stars.