Vladar stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Vladar was solid, allowing just two goals on 27 shots, before ultimately falling in the shootout. It was the first start for the 24-year-old netminder since April 7th, working as the backup to Jacob Markstrom. Vladar has performed well when called upon, posting an 11-5-2 record with a .906 save percentage. He could see some additional chances down the stretch, with Calgary locked in a playoff spot.