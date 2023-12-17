Vladar stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Vladar snapped his three-game losing streak with a solid win over a tough opponent. The pair of goals he allowed came in a span of 1:30 early in the third period, but Vladar was able to guide the Flames to a win. The 26-year-old is now 5-4-2 with a 3.40 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 11 outings. He hasn't done much to lay claim to a larger role once Jacob Markstrom (finger) returns, which could be as soon as Monday versus the Panthers.