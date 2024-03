Vladar allowed seven goals on 42 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vladar didn't stand much of a chance Sunday as he gave up a season-high seven goals, including four in the second period, as he was stuck with the loss. It was the first start since Feb. 24 for Vladar, who falls to 8-8-2 with an .885 save percentage and 3.42 GAA in limited action behind Jacob Markstrom this season. The Flames will look to rebound in their next outing Tuesday at home versus the Avalanche.