Vladar stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

The fifth tally on Vladar's ledger was awarded to Joe Pavelski on a play in which the goalie had knocked his net off its moorings, resulting in a goal but no official shot on net and kickstarting a third-period rally for the Stars from a 6-2 deficit. His late fade aside, the 25-year-old continues to provide Calgary with solid netminding as the backup to Jacob Markstrom. Vladar hasn't lost in regulation since late November, going 7-0-3 over his last 10 starts, and on the season he has a 2.73 GAA and .907 save percentage.