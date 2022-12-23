Vladar allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

It'd been nearly two weeks between starts for Vladar. That last outing was an overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, and he ended up with a similar fate Thursday. He's allowed nine goals in his last two outings while slipping to 5-4-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He had a brief run as the Flames' top goalie, but it appears Jacob Markstrom has righted the ship enough to retake that role. It'll likely be Markstrom starting Friday in Anaheim.