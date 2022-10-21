Vladar allowed two goals on 19 shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Vladar played the final two periods of the game, giving up two-thirds of Alex Tuch's hat trick. The Flames' offense did enough to get Markstrom off the hook, leaving Vladar with his first loss of the season. The 25-year-old backup, who just signed a two-year extension earlier Thursday, has given up five goals on 48 shots in his two appearances this season. He's slated to play roughly once a week this year, so he could be a serviceable depth option for fantasy managers.