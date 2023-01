Vladar will patrol the home crease during Saturday's matchup with the Lightning, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar wasn't great in his last start last Saturday against the Stars, surrendering five goals on 33 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 12-10-0 on the road this year.