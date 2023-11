Vladar will defend the visiting crease versus the Maple Leafs on Friday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Vladar will get his fourth start of the season as he is 2-1-0, turning aside 65 of 77 shots. Vladar has been good in a back up role over the last two seasons for the Flames, going 27-12-7 with a 2.84 GAA. He will face Toronto, who have scored 45 goals in 13 games.