Vladar will get the starting nod in Winnipeg on Friday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports

Vladar will start for the third time in the last four games after winning his previous two outings. The 24-year-old is 13-5-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .903 save percentage in a backup role this season. He'll turn the starting job back over to Jacob Markstrom once the postseason begins.