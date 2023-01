Vladar will guard the home net Monday against Columbus, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar, who has won his past four starts, is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay. He has a 9-4-4 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Blue Jackets sit 30th in the league this campaign with 2.57 goals per game.