Vladar will defend the home goal Monday against Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has won his past two outings, stopping 58 of 62 shots. He has a 3-4-1 record this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage in eight appearances. The Coyotes sit 28th in the league with 2.68 goals per game.