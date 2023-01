Vladar will guard the road net Saturday against Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get a second straight start after turning aside 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis. He has a 7-4-4 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 15 appearances. The Stars sit eighth in the league with 3.40 goals per game this campaign.