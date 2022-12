Vladar will patrol the home crease Saturday against Washington, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar is coming off a 31-save performance in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Florida. He has a 2-4-1 record this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Vladar has a mark of 1-2-0 versus the Capitals in his career, permitting 15 goals on 84 shots.