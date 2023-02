Vladar will be between the home pipes versus Detroit on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will try and exact revenge against the Red Wings, who snapped his five-game winning streak a week ago in a 2-1 victory over the Flames. Vladar has an 11-5-4 record with a 2.73 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Red Wings are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.08 goals per game.