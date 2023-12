Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Vladar will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Minnesota.

Vladar will be backed up by Dustin Wolf in Tuesday's contest after Jacob Markstrom sustained a fractured finger during Monday's practice. The 26-year-old Vladar has posted a 4-2-1 record this campaign with a 3.20 GAA and an .883 save percentage. The Wild rank 17th in the league this season with 3.14 goals per game.