Vladar will defend the home cage against the Bruins on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has given up 12 goals in his last three contests while posting a 1-1-1 record. The 25-year-old netminder has forced his way into a more even split of the goaltending duties alongside Jacob Markstrom. With just two more victories, Vladar would set a new personal best in wins, topping last season's 13.