Vladar stopped 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Vladar was outplayed by Joonas Korpisalo, but the Flames offense did just enough to get the win. This was Vladar's fourth straight victory, and he's started four of the last six contests. It's not the first time he's pushed Jacob Markstrom for playing time -- with the Flames right on the playoff bubble, they'll have to ride the hot hand. Vladar is up to 10-4-4 with a 2.75 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Flames' last two games before the bye week and All-Star break are in a back-to-back -- they host the Blackhawks on Thursday and visit the Kraken on Friday.