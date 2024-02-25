Vladar stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Vladar picked up his first win since Jan. 16 in a big showing against the Flames' biggest rivals. The 26-year-old gave up a pair of goals to Zach Hyman and one more tally to Mattias Janmark in garbage time. The win lifted Vladar to 8-7-2 with a 3.21 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 18 appearances. Jacob Markstrom has been pretty good lately, but he wasn't 100 percent Saturday and he's historically struggled versus the Oilers, which makes head coach Ryan Huska's decision to go with Vladar look wise. The Flames host the Kings on Tuesday.