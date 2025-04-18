Vladar stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Vladar's shutout bid was spoiled by Taylor Ward in the third period, but it was an otherwise excellent outing for the veteran netminder. Vladar won his last four decisions for the Flames, but that wasn't enough to keep him in the crease, as Dustin Wolf took over the No. 1 job to close out the season. The 27-year-old Vladar closes the campaign at 12-11-6 with a 2.80 GAA and an .898 save percentage in a career-high 30 games. With Wolf looking like a potential workhorse, Vladar may try his luck in free agency to find a more favorable team for playing time.