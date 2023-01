Vladar turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Calgary dominated play for the most part and out-shot Tampa Bay 39-24, giving Vladar all the support he needed as he won his third straight start and ninth game of the season. The 25-year-old netminder actually hasn't taken a regulation loss since late November, going 8-0-3 over that stretch, but his .901 save percentage during that time indicates how much that record owes to the Flames' offense.