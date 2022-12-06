Vladar stopped 18 of 20 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Both goals were on well-placed shots rather than anything Vladar could have done something about. He's given up exactly two goals in each game of his winning streak, which is up to three after Monday's victory. The 25-year-old improved to 4-4-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage through nine appearances. Vladar is the hot hand in the Calgary crease currently, which has led to him poaching playing time off of Jacob Markstrom. The Flames wrap up their home stand Wednesday versus the Wild.