Vladar gave up six goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Vladar played reasonably well in Buffalo to win his season debut, but he was no match for the Red Wings' high-scoring offense Sunday. Alex DeBrincat led the charge with a hat trick and one assist. Vladar has given up nine goals on 57 shots across his two starts. With the Flames scuffling, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jacob Markstrom back between the pipes Tuesday at home versus the Rangers.