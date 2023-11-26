Vladar stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Vladar didn't get much help from his teammates, but he allowed at least three goals for the sixth time in as many outings this season. The 26-year-old is now at 3-2-1 with a 3.60 GAA and an .869 save percentage. The longer Vladar continues to just tread water in the backup role, the louder the calls will get for the Flames to give Dustin Wolf an extended look in the NHL. Jacob Markstrom will likely get the nod Monday at home versus the Golden Knights as Calgary continues a tough stretch in its season.