Play

Pribyl (lower body) is not in Calgary's lineup Sunday against the Islanders, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Pribyl tore his ACL last September, cutting the prospect down in the middle of a fine AHL season. He's on the Flames roster as he recovers, and is expected to be able to return soon. It just isn't going to be Sunday.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories