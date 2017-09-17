Flames' Daniel Pribyl: Suffers ACL tear, headed for surgery
Pribyl will undergo surgery after suffering an ACL tear, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
It's an unfortunate turn of events for the Flames prospect, who tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) over 33 games with the team's AHL Stockton affiliate last season. When healthy, he should return to the AHL lineup, though no timetable for return has been set at this point.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...