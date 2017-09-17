Flames' Daniel Pribyl: Suffers ACL tear, headed for surgery

Pribyl will undergo surgery after suffering an ACL tear, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.

It's an unfortunate turn of events for the Flames prospect, who tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) over 33 games with the team's AHL Stockton affiliate last season. When healthy, he should return to the AHL lineup, though no timetable for return has been set at this point.