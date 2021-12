Vladar allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vladar entered Tuesday with no regulation losses this season, but a second-period meltdown was enough to hand him the defeat. The 24-year-old is now 5-1-1 with a 2.10 GAA and a .928 save percentage in seven games. Vladar will likely return to backup duties for Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes.