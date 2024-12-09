Miromanov produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Miromanov has helpers in consecutive games. He set up a Connor Zary tally in this contest, which tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. Miromanov is up to six points, 32 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 26 outings. He has fairly limited upside in a top-four role as more of a defensive presence, though he is holding a full-time spot in the lineup.