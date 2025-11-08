Miromanov was recalled from AHL Calgary on Saturday.

Miromanov was recalled as the Flames are down to six healthy defensemen, after Zayne Parekh was forced to leave Friday's game with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards by Chicago's Nick Foligno. Miromanov played one game with the Flames earlier in the season, blocking two shots in 17:49 of action, and had one goal and three assists in seven AHL games before his recall.