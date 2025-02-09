Miromanov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Miromanov's playing time began to waver in December -- since Dec. 14, he's appeared in just eight of 25 contests. His helper Saturday was his first point in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner is at seven points, matching his career high, and he's added 44 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 36 outings this season. When Miromanov plays, he's often alongside MacKenzie Weegar in a second-pairing role. Down the stretch, Miromanov is likely to compete with Joel Hanley (personal) and Jake Bean for playing time.