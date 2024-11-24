Miromanov logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Miromanov set up a Kevin Rooney tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Miromanov continues to see top-four minutes, and he hasn't been scratched in November after sitting out twice in October. For the season, the defenseman has four points, 23 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating, but he hasn't been able to unseat MacKenzie Weegar or Rasmus Andersson for power-play time on a regular basis.