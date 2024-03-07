Miromanov (not injury related) is currently traveling to Calgary and won't be available against the Lightning on Thursday, but he could make his Flames debut Saturday against the Panthers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Miromanov was traded from Vegas to Calgary in the deal that saw Noah Hanifin head to the Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Miromanov, who went scoreless through four appearances with Vegas before the trade, will likely see bottom-four minutes with the Flames down the stretch.