Miromanov (not injury related) will be in the lineup Saturday against Florida, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.
Miromanov will make his Calgary debut after being acquired from Vegas on Wednesday as part of the Noah Hanifin trade. The 26-year-old Miromanov has seven points, 43 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots in 29 career NHL contests.
