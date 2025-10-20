Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Hits waiver wire
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miromanov was placed on waivers by the Flames on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
The decision to waiver Miromanov likely means that Zayne Parekh will be staying up with the club for the foreseaable future. Once he clears waiver, the 28-year-old Miromanov figures to link up with AHL Calgary and could see minor-league minutes for the first time since 2023-24 when he was with Vegas.
More News
-
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Garners helper in win•
-
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Gets into lineup Friday•
-
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Collects assist Saturday•
-
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Out of favor on blue line•
-
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Adds assist in loss•