Miromanov was placed on waivers by the Flames on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

The decision to waiver Miromanov likely means that Zayne Parekh will be staying up with the club for the foreseaable future. Once he clears waiver, the 28-year-old Miromanov figures to link up with AHL Calgary and could see minor-league minutes for the first time since 2023-24 when he was with Vegas.