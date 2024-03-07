Miromanov was traded from the Golden Knights to the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Noah Hanifin as part of a three-team deal, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Miromanov looked to be getting pinched out of the Golden Knights' plans on defense with the acquisition of Hanifin, so this move gives the 26-year-old Russian a fresh start. Miromanov has played in 29 career games, compiling seven points 43 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over the last three seasons. He could get a look in a bottom-six role once he reports to Calgary.