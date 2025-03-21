Miromanov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Miromanov has played in three of the Flames' last four games. He's been out of the lineup more often than not since the start of January, playing in just 11 of 31 contests while picking up two points in that span. The defenseman has two goals, eight points, 47 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 40 appearances this season. It's a career year for him, but the uncertainty in his playing time makes him tough to roster in most fantasy formats.