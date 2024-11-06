Miromanov had an assist, two shots, one hit and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Miromanov's shot took a fluky bounce off Nazem Kadri and onto the stick of Connor Zary, who gave the Flames a 1-0 lead. It was just the second point (both assists) in 11 outings for the Miromanov, who is logging minutes on the second pair.