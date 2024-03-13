Miromanov scored a goal on eight shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Miromanov tied the game at 1-1 at 3:24 of the first period. The 26-year-old defenseman had not recorded a point all season, but he has received a chance to play after being traded from the Golden Knights to the Flames in the Noah Hanifin deal. Miromanov has added 17 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He'll likely continue to play in a bottom-four role at even strength while also getting a look on the power play.