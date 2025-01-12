Miromanov was scratched for the 10th time in 11 games when he sat out Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Miromanov's loss of playing time has helped Jake Bean and Joel Hanley stay in the lineup lately. The 27-year-old Miromanov has six points, 35 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 29 outings this season. There's no telling when he might get another chance to play, especially since the Calgary blue line has mostly stayed healthy in 2024-25.
