Miromanov signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Flames on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Miromanov didn't need long to get a new contract hammered out with the Flames after he was acquired from the Golden Knights earlier Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-shot defenseman should be in the mix for bottom-four minutes from the get-go with the Flames, and he'll likely be in that role for each of the next two seasons.