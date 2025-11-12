site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: flames-daniil-miromanov-returns-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Flames' Daniil Miromanov: Returns to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miromanov was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.
Miromanov has no points, no shots and two blocks in one appearance with the Flames in 2025-26. He's also recorded a goal and four points in seven outings with AHL Calgary this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read