Rittich saved 35 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

Don't overreact to this underwhelming showing from Rittich, as the Bruins are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Plus, even with the mediocre showing, the 25-year-old Czech owns a .923 save percentage and 2.41 GAA for the campaign. Mike Smith's groin injury isn't expected to be serious , but Calgary will also likely be cautious with him over the coming weeks. Rittich has the potential to see an increased workload, which offers a fleeting boost in fantasy value.