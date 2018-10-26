Rittich played the final 30:41 of Thursday's 9-1 loss to the Penguins, giving up three goals on 15 shots.

This game would be exhibit A for anybody trying to argue for a mercy rule in the NHL. By the time Rittich entered the contest, it was already 6-0 just before the halfway point; Pittsburgh piled on three more goals anyway. If there's a silver lining here for Rittich, it's that Mike Smith's continued struggles in net could start to open up more playing time for the Czech backup.