Flames' David Rittich: Allows two goals in win
Rittich stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Rittich was strong in this game, thanks in part to his defense corps blocking 14 shots in front of him. With his fourth straight win, the Czech netminder improved to 26-7-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage, and as such, he is the preferred fantasy option in Calgary's crease over veteran Mike Smith (19-14-2, 2.88 GAA, .896 save percentage).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...