Rittich stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rittich was strong in this game, thanks in part to his defense corps blocking 14 shots in front of him. With his fourth straight win, the Czech netminder improved to 26-7-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage, and as such, he is the preferred fantasy option in Calgary's crease over veteran Mike Smith (19-14-2, 2.88 GAA, .896 save percentage).