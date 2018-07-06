Flames' David Rittich: Arbitration filing in place
Rittich elected for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Rittich compiled an 8-6-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .904 save percentage through 21 games as a rookie in 2017-18. Oddly enough, he performed worse in a 12-game run with AHL Stockton that same season. The 25-year-old is presumably looking for a raise after netting $725,000/$110,000 on a one-year, two-way deal.
