Flames' David Rittich: Avoids arbitration
Rittich (knee) and the Flames agreed on a two-year, $5.5 million contract Saturday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.
Rittich filed for salary arbitration in early July, but he and Calgary were ultimately able to avoid the disagreement by coming to terms. The 26-year-old appeared in 45 games for the Flames last season, going 27-9-5 with a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage, and is recovering from a knee injury.
