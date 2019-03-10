Flames' David Rittich: Back in net against Vegas
Rittich will tend the home goal in Sunday's contest against the Golden Knights, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has been decent in his last four starts, accumulating a 2-2-0 record to go along with a 2.53 GAA and .912 save percentage. The 26-year-old should be busy, facing a Vegas offense that ranks second in the league in shots per game (34.5). With the crease up for grabs in Calgary, especially for the playoffs, each start is massive for Rittich.
