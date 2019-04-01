Rittch was start between the pipes in Monday's road game against the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has been solid in his last five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage in that span. He will draw a great matchup against an offense that ranks second-to-last in goals per game this season (2.40). With the playoffs around the corner, every start will be key for Rittich if he wants to be the guy down the stretch.