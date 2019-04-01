Flames' David Rittich: Back in net Monday
Rittch was start between the pipes in Monday's road game against the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has been solid in his last five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 2.42 GAA and .911 save percentage in that span. He will draw a great matchup against an offense that ranks second-to-last in goals per game this season (2.40). With the playoffs around the corner, every start will be key for Rittich if he wants to be the guy down the stretch.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tormented while shorthanded•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Receives starting nod versus Stars•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Allows two goals in win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Back in crease versus Columbus•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Keeps Rangers offense at bay•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starts third straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...